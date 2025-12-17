johnston (groin) is participating in practice Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Johnston was added to Los Angeles' injury report in Week 15 late, after being limited at practice Friday, and initially listed as questionable before eventually being ruled out for the team's win over the Chiefs. It seems likely that he'll be limited again Wednesday, in which case the extent of Johnston's practice activity Thursday and Friday stand to be the deciding factors in his status for Sunday's game against Dallas. Even if healthy enough to return in time for a favorable matchup against the Cowboys' defense, it will be difficult for fantasy managers to rely on Johnston, given that he's exceeded 50 receiving yards just once in his last eight appearances.