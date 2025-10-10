Johnston (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami.

Johnston practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury, and so far he hasn't done enough to gain clearance for Week 6 action. His status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 kickoff, and if he's active he'll be looking to build upon the 26-377-4 line on 40 targets that he's racked up through five contests this season.