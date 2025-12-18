Johnston (groin) was limited at practice Thursday.

Following back-to-back limited sessions, Johnston will likely need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. After being added to the Chargers' Week 15 injury report last Friday, a groin injury kept the wideout from facing the Chiefs in last weekend's 16-13 win. In his absence from that contest, Tre' Harris logged a season-high 85 percent snap share alongside fellow WRs Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen.