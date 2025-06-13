Johnston was running with the first-team offense during mandatory minicamp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnston took a step forward in his second pro season despite logging fewer snaps. However, his role in 2025 appeared to be in jeopardy after the team signed Mike Williams (undisclosed) and selected Tre Harris 55th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. According to Popper, Ladd McConkey, Johnston and Jalen Reagor have been the trio of receivers running with the first team during mandatory minicamp. Harris will likely rise up the depth chart as training camp progresses, so Johnston's role is not yet secure, particularly if Williams can remain on the field.