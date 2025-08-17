Coach Jim Harbaugh said Johnston sustained a concussion during Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Johnston was on the receiving end of a big hit from a Rams defender on a missed connection down the right sideline with QB Justin Herbert early in the first quarter, and the former's helmet bounced off the turf as he went to the ground. After Johnston left the field on a cart, he went to a nearby hospital to be evaluated further. With a concussion now confirmed for Johnston, he'll be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to practice and play in a game.