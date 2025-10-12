Johnston (hamstring), who is questionable to play against Miami on Sunday, is trending toward missing the matchup, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Johnston's hamstring injury held him to a trio of limited practices this week. Though there was hope that he'd be able to take the field against the Dolphins, his status is very much in question, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting that Johnston is a game-time decision but that the Chargers will likely hold him out "if there is a chance of re-injury." With that said, Johnston's official status may not be announced until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. Should Johnston indeed need to sit out Sunday's contest, Tre' Harris could be asked to step up as the Chargers' No. 3 wideout.