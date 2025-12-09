Johnston caught two of his three targets for eight yards in the 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Los Angeles couldn't get anything going through the air as almost half of the team's total passing yards (139) came on a two-yard checkdown to second-year running back Kimani Vidal who burst ahead for a 60-yard completion. That's a credit to the fearsome Philadelphia pass rush who created pressure on over half of Justin Herbert's dropbacks. None of that really helps fantasy managers dependent on Johnston, however, and it's entirely possible similar issues present themselves against a difficult Kansas City defense in Arrowhead come Week 15.