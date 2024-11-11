Johnston caught his two targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

That's now five touchdowns in seven games for the second-year wide receiver after he struggled to the tune of just two touchdowns over 17 games in his rookie season. Once again Johnston was effectively left wide open on his score, but at some point flukiness can be credited more towards an offensive scheme that has allowed Johnston to be a successful depth piece for a receiving corps desperate for a big-play threat. Johnston could be poised for a bit more volume when the Chargers take on the hapless Cincinnati defense next week.