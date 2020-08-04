The Chargers activated Meeks from the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meeks only spent a day on the NFI list before passing his physical and returning to the active roster. He stands to spend training camp competing for a special-teams or reserve tailback gig.
More News
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Returns in special-teams role•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Healthy to enter Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Not playing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Listed as questionable Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Progressing in recovery•
-
Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Sitting again Week 13•