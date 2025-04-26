The Chargers selected Mickens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Although he's the son of former Jets slot cornerback Ray Mickens, R.J. played the safety position at Clemson. That Mickens (6-feet, 199 pounds) was only a rotational player for his first three collegiate seasons doesn't bode especially well for his NFL projection, but Mickens was a capable starter in those fourth and fifth seasons, and his combine testing was more than adequate (4.49-second 40-yard dash, 41.5-inch vertical jump). Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter coaxed excellent results out of the Chargers' defensive back personnel in 2024, so Mickens could be one of Minter's next success cases.