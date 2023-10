Layne (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Layne went down with an injury in the third quarter and it has now been diagnosed as a season-ending injury. The safety will finish his year with five tackles over five contests and shift his focus to being ready for the 2024 campaign. In Layne's absence moving forward, AJ Finley and Dean Marlowe are candidates to see an increase in workload.