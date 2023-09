Layne is in line for a starting opportunity in Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, Eric Smith of the team's official website reports.

With Derwin James (hamstring) doubtful, Alohi Gilman (heel) questionable and JT Woods (undisclosed) out, the Chargers are expected to be pretty thin at safety in Week 4. As a result, Layne is in line for a start, which would be the first of his career. The second-year safety has just two solo tackles on the year.