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Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Back at training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Slater (kneecap) was seen participating in training camp practice Thursday, Gilberto Manzano of SI.com reports.

Expectations were high for Slater after the 2021 first-rounder signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers in July of 2025. However, he ended up missing all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon that he suffered during training camp. Slater is fully recovered from the injury, and his return will bolster a Chargers offensive line tasked with protecting franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

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