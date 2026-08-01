Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Back at training camp

Slater (kneecap) was seen participating in training camp practice Thursday, Gilberto Manzano of SI.com reports.

Expectations were high for Slater after the 2021 first-rounder signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers in July of 2025. However, he ended up missing all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon that he suffered during training camp. Slater is fully recovered from the injury, and his return will bolster a Chargers offensive line tasked with protecting franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.