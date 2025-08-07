Slater was carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury in practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Slater's injury comes less than two weeks after he signed a four-year, $114 million contract that gave him the highest annual salary for an offensive lineman in NFL history. The exact nature and severity of Slater's injury is still being evaluated, so a potential recovery timeline for the standout left tackle has yet to be established.