Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Continues to miss practice

Slater (undisclosed) did not participate in Monday's practice, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Slater has missed three consecutive practices with an undisclosed issue. The starting left tackle missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a ruptured patellar tendon that he suffered last August. If the 27-year-old once again has a severe injury, the Chargers' offensive line will need to lean on a healthy Joe Alt more than ever. Trey Pipkins or Travis Burke are set to slot in at tackle across from Alt in the event that Slater must miss time.