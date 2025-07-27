Slater agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slater's extension makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman on a per-year basis in NFL history. The deal also includes a record $92 million in guarantees. The 2021 first-round pick is a two-time Pro Bowler who, after missing the majority of the 2022 season with a ruptured biceps, has played all but two regular-season games over the last two seasons. Not only does this deal secure Slater as the Chargers' long-term left tackle, but it's also a clear investment in a revamped offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.