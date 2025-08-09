The Chargers placed Slater (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Slater will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon that he suffered during Thursday's practice, and he will miss the entire 2025 season as a result. He signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers in late July, and he will shift his focus towards being fully healthy for the 2026 campaign. With Slater sidelined, Joe Alt will move over to left tackle while Trey Pipkins set to serve at right tackle.