The Chargers selected Slater in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 13th overall.

Slater (6-foot-4, 304) is a bit smaller than most NFL tackles and his 33-inch arms are below average as well, but with the Chargers his tasks should lean more toward zone blocking, allowing him to play up his standout athleticism and offset whatever lack of power he might have compared to bigger tackles. With his ability to cover ground and cut off angles from the defense Slater should prove an asset in the run game. He otherwise showed standout pass-blocking ability at Northwestern, including against 2020 second overall pick Chase Young. Slater should start at left tackle.