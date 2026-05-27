Chargers' Rashawn Slater: Likely returning for training camp

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that Slater (kneecap) is expected to return for the start of training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 first-round pick from Northwestern was sidelined for all of last season after sustaining a knee injury in early August. While Slater has yet to return to action, it's an encouraging sign that he's expected to be back for the beginning of training camp in late July. Once fully healthy, Slater will return as the Chargers' top left tackle.