Slater (biceps) told reporters on Wednesday that he's back to feeling 100 percent after last season's injury, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Los Angeles' star left tackle said he's been fully healthy "for a while," after missing the final 15 games (including playoffs) of the 2022 NFL season with a biceps injury. After an All-Pro rookie season in 2021, expect the third-year pro to return to form and shore up a Chargers offensive line that was middle of the pack last season.