Slater, who was carted off the field during Thursday's practice, sustained a torn patellar tendon.

As a result, Slater will undergo surgery to repair the injury and will miss the 2025 season. The Pro Bowl left tackle, who is in line to be placed on IR, recently signed a four-year $114 million contract extension with the Chargers, and in his looming absence, Joe Alt is a candidate to move to left tackle, while Trey Pipkins fills at right tackle, as was the case Thursday after Slater's departure, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.