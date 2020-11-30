Jenkins made 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.
Jenkins set a new career high in tackles during this performance. The fourth-year safety has started every game for the Chargers this season because Derwin James (knee) is on IR, and he's cashed in on the opportunity with 70 stops through 11 outings. He'll hit triple digits at this rate.
