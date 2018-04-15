Jenkins could get a chance to start at safety in 2018, Dan Woike of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jenkins didn't play much as a rookie, only appearing in the Chargers' last five contests, recording 13 tackles and a pass defensed. Now entering his second season, Jenkins is looking to improve and see an increased role on the defense. Tre Boston, one of the team's starting safeties a year ago, hasn't been re-signed, leaving Jenkins and Adrian Phillips (ankle) as the top candidates to replace him. Regardless of if he starts, look for Jenkins to see in uptick in play time if he can stay healthy.