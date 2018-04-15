Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Competing for starting role
Jenkins could get a chance to start at safety in 2018, Dan Woike of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jenkins didn't play much as a rookie, only appearing in the Chargers' last five contests, recording 13 tackles and a pass defensed. Now entering his second season, Jenkins is looking to improve and see an increased role on the defense. Tre Boston, one of the team's starting safeties a year ago, hasn't been re-signed, leaving Jenkins and Adrian Phillips (ankle) as the top candidates to replace him. Regardless of if he starts, look for Jenkins to see in uptick in play time if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...