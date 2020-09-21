Jenkins (groin) is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old was limited to 34 defensive snaps Sunday due to the groin injury, and he remains less than 100 percent. Jenkins' status should be updated further when the Chargers return to practice later in the week.
