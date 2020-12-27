Jenkins suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Jenkins exited in the first quarter before recording a tackle. Jahleel Addae and, to a lesser extent, Alohi Gilman should see increased reps if Jenkins can't return.
