Jenkins is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a groin injury.
Jenkins missing any time is a significant blow to a Chargers' secondary already operating without Derwin James (knee). Desmond King and Alohi Gilman will handle increased workloads as long as Jenkins is unable to play.
