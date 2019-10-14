Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Gets another INT
Jenkins registered five tackles and one interception in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.
The interception came on an errant pass from the Steelers third-string quarterback, capitalizing on the overthrown ball to record his second pick of the season. Jenkins has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in all but one game thus far, but his lack of consistent tackle opportunities makes him a risky IDP play.
