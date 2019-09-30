Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Leads team in tackles
Jenkins led the team in tackles during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Dolphins, picking up six (five solo) including a tackle for a loss.
The entire Chargers secondary played admirably, with slot cornerback Desmond King picking up 2.5 sacks while Michael Davis recorded his first interception on top of Jenkins' team-leading total in tackles. The third-year safety has been inconsistent when it comes to recording tackles, but has played in all but seven defensive snaps to date.
