Jenkins led the team in tackles during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Dolphins, picking up six (five solo) including a tackle for a loss.

The entire Chargers secondary played admirably, with slot cornerback Desmond King picking up 2.5 sacks while Michael Davis recorded his first interception on top of Jenkins' team-leading total in tackles. The third-year safety has been inconsistent when it comes to recording tackles, but has played in all but seven defensive snaps to date.