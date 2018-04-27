Jenkins is likely no longer in contention for a starting safety spot after the Chargers selected Derwin James in the first-round, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It was a surprise to see James fall to the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, as many projected the Florida State product to be among the first 10 picks. While the Chargers might be thankful for the slide, it certainly hurts the case of Jenkins, who figured to be in position for a starting role with former starting free safety Tre Boston still drifting in free agency. Jenkins could still see an uptick in snaps as the nominal free safety, with James reprising the role of box safety in coordinator Gus Bradley's defensive scheme, but it's difficult to argue the selection should be considered a show of confidence towards the 24-year-old.