Jenkins recorded one solo tackle, one defended pass and an interception during Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Lions.

Jenkins played every snap for the Chargers' defense for a second consecutive week. The third-year pro looks locked in as Los Angeles' starting free safety, but his inconsistent weekly tackle count makes him tough to rely on in IDP formats.

