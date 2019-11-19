Play

Jenkins registered three tackles and one interception in a 24-17 loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

Monday night's game, played in Mexico City, saw Jenkins record his third interception of 2019, but it came in a Chargers loss. He remains a risky play in IDP formats, largely because of a lack of tackles. As an every-down safety, the 25-year-old has only registered 43 tackles this season.

