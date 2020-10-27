Jenkins had eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 39-29 win against Jacksonville.
Jenkins played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and has converted at least eight tackles two games in a row. The hard-hitting safety is quickly starting to emerge as an intriguing fantasy option and should be in for another featured matchup against the run-heavy Broncos.
