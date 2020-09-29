Jenkins (groin) registered nine tackles (three solo) and a sack in the 21-16 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Jenkins continues to build off a productive 2019 season where he registered 54 tackles as the pseudo starting safety. The loss of Derwin James (knee) means the veteran should be safely locked into starting duties for the foreseeable future, although the team did sign longtime Charger, Jahleel Addae, to the team's practice squad early last week.
