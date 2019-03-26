Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Poised for starting FS spot
Jenkins will compete with Jaylen Watkins for the starting free safety position, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Jahleel Addae's release at the beginning of March opened the door for Jenkins and Watkins to have a shot at a starting spot, with Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, Derwin James, sliding over to the strong safety role. Jenkins was the de factor starter during the Chargers' postseason run thanks to multiple season-ending injuries to different linebackers, and promptly responded with 20 tackles over the course of the final three games. Consider Jenkins the favorite for the role with Watkins still recovering from a preseason torn ACL.
