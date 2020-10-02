Jenkins (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Jenkins began the week with back-to-back practices, but he upgraded to full participation Friday. The starting safety looks like he's trending in the right direction, but a final word on his availability may not be given until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 P.M. ET kickoff.
