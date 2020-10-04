Jenkins (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Jenkins was upgraded to full practice Friday after he was limited earlier in the week, so this news isn't surprising. The 2017 fourth-round pick should expect to handle his usual starting safety role for the contest now healthy.
