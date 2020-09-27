Jenkins (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Jenkins suffered the groin injury in last week's loss to the Chiefs, however, he's returned healthy enough to suit up a week later. The 2017 fourth-round pick should return his his usual starting role as the team's starting strong safety.
