Jenkins had nine tackles (seven solo) during Monday's 30-27 loss to the Saints in overtime.
The 26-year-old finished second on the team in tackles behind Kyzir White, and it's the second time this season he's posted nine tackles. Jenkins' IDP value remains limited since he has eight total tackles over three games besides the two nine-tackle performances.
