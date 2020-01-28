Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Respectable year as fill-in
Jenkins registered 54 tackles (34 solo), three interceptions and four passes defended over the course of the 2019 season.
Jenkins was forced into a prominent secondary position after injuries to Derwin James (ankle) and Adrian Phillips (forearm) left the Chargers vulnerable at safety. Despite the relatively high tackle numbers, the 26-year-old safety was a net negative against the run according to multiple Pro Football Focus rankings and likely will see his playing time reduced in 2020 with the healthy return of both James and Phillips.
