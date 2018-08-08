Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Sits atop FS depth chart at the moment
Jenkins is listed as the starting free safety on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the season, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
2018 first-round pick, Derwin James, had been held out of training camp the first week due to a hamstring injury which likely prompted the surprising depth chart alignment. So long as James remains healthy the rest of the preseason, Jenkins is expected to be relegated to a situational "box safety", a role he performed admirably in 2017.
