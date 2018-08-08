Jenkins is listed as the starting free safety on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the season, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

2018 first-round pick, Derwin James, had been held out of training camp the first week due to a hamstring injury which likely prompted the surprising depth chart alignment. So long as James remains healthy the rest of the preseason, Jenkins is expected to be relegated to a situational "box safety", a role he performed admirably in 2017.