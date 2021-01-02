Jenkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Jenkins started the first 15 games of the season. The 2017 fourth-round pick posted career highs in tackles (84), sacks (one) and pass breakups (four). He added two interceptions as well. Jenkins will be a free agent in March.
