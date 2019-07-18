Jenkins will likely see competition from Jaylen Watkins and Nasir Adderley for the Chargers' starting free safety spot, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Jenkins was originally poised for the starting role after Jahleel Addae was released in early March and Derwin James slid over to strong safety, but the emergence of Jaylen Watkins (knee) and the selection of Nasir Adderley (undisclosed) in the second round of the 2019 Draft have muddied those waters. Jenkins enjoyed a starting gig in the Chargers' two playoff games last season, seeing the field for all but two defensive snaps while racking up 13 total tackles. Adderley likely poises the biggest threat to Jenkins' role, but the rookie is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and has only managed to practice on the side so far this offseason.