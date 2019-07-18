Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Will compete for starting FS spot
Jenkins will likely see competition from Jaylen Watkins and Nasir Adderley for the Chargers' starting free safety spot, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Jenkins was originally poised for the starting role after Jahleel Addae was released in early March and Derwin James slid over to strong safety, but the emergence of Jaylen Watkins (knee) and the selection of Nasir Adderley (undisclosed) in the second round of the 2019 Draft have muddied those waters. Jenkins enjoyed a starting gig in the Chargers' two playoff games last season, seeing the field for all but two defensive snaps while racking up 13 total tackles. Adderley likely poises the biggest threat to Jenkins' role, but the rookie is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and has only managed to practice on the side so far this offseason.
More News
-
Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Poised for starting FS spot•
-
Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Sits atop FS depth chart at the moment•
-
Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Likely not in consideration for a starting role•
-
Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Competing for starting role•
-
Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Logs full practice•
-
Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins: Out for Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp Notes: Denver's healthy competition
Training camp has opened for the Denver Broncos, and Chris Towers discusses why the first news...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pros and cons of waiting on a QB
Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round...
-
Dynasty Rankings: QB
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...
-
Dynasty Rankings: RB
Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...