Mickens (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Mickens posted an LP/LP/FP practice log during Week 18 prep and has a chance to return from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The rookie sixth-rounder has worked in a rotational role in the secondary but could see more defensive snaps Sunday if Elijah Molden (hamstring) is not cleared to play.

