Mickens (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Mickens injured his shoulder during the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Chiefs. Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that Mickens "could miss time" due to his injury. If both Mickens and Elijah Molden (hamstring) are unable to play Sunday against the Cowboys, then Tony Jefferson would be slated for another start at safety alongside Derwin James.