Chargers' RJ Mickens: Still nursing injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mickens (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
The rookie safety from Clemson has missed the Chargers' last two games due to a shoulder injury, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return. Mickens likely needs to practice in full Thursday or Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos.