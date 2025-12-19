Mickens (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Mickens didn't practice all week after injuring his shoulder during the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Chiefs. The 24-year-old has 28 tackles (18 solo) and two pass breakups, including two interceptions in 11 games played this season. Should Elijah Molden also be unavailable Sunday against the Cowboys, Tony Jefferson should get the start alongside Derwin James.