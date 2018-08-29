Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Does not see field in Week 3
Aguayo did not see any kicking opportunities in the Chargers' preseason loss to the Saints on Saturday.
Aguayo was thought to have had the upper leg in the kicking competition heading into the contest, but his absence Saturday puts a cloud over the situation. His adversary, Caleb Sturgis made his only extra point opportunity and put two his two kickoffs through the end zone. The Chargers may have just been given Sturgis one more look, but the competition is seemingly closer than it seemed previously at this point in time. We may have to wait until final roster cuts Saturday to see who wins the role.
More News
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Making case to win kicking job•
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Perfect on four kicks in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Inks reserve deal with Chargers•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Cut from Panthers' practice squad•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Joins Carolina's practice squad•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Receives tryout with Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...