Aguayo did not see any kicking opportunities in the Chargers' preseason loss to the Saints on Saturday.

Aguayo was thought to have had the upper leg in the kicking competition heading into the contest, but his absence Saturday puts a cloud over the situation. His adversary, Caleb Sturgis made his only extra point opportunity and put two his two kickoffs through the end zone. The Chargers may have just been given Sturgis one more look, but the competition is seemingly closer than it seemed previously at this point in time. We may have to wait until final roster cuts Saturday to see who wins the role.