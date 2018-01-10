The Chargers signed Aguayo to a future/reserve contract Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers traded into the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft in order to select Aguayo, but his only season with the team didn't go well, with the Florida State product missing nine of his 31 field-goal attempts. After failing to see any NFL action in 2017, He'll look to reboot his NFL career with the Chargers during the upcoming season, though Aguayo will likely face competition on that front. Specifically, the team still has Nick Rose under contract and veteran Nick Novak could also be brought back for what could be an open audition for the team's kicking job.