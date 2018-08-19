Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Making case to win kicking job
Aguayo is "on his way to winning the Chargers' kicking job," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Aguayo is still contending with Caleb Sturgis for the job, but assuming Schefter's prediction comes to fruition, it looks as though the 24-year-old will get another chance to flash the talent that led to the Buccaneers to surprisingly make him a second-round draft pick in 2016. Kicking behind a Philip Rivers-helmed offense that can generate a good deal of offense, Aguayo could merit fantasy consideration if he does indeed secure the Bolts' kicking job.
