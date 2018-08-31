Aguayo connected on the game-winning field goal during Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the 49ers. He also made his other 36-yard field-goal attempt earlier in the contest.

Aguayo was the first kicker to take the field Thursday, one game after seeing his competition, Caleb Sturgis, take the only extra-point attempt available during Week 3 of the preseason. Aguayo's game-winning attempt is a telling sign as to which way the Chargers might be leaning in what has otherwise been an air-tight battle for the starting job. If Aguayo does wind up winning the job, the former second-round pick immediately becomes an intriguing fantasy option given the explosive nature of the Chargers offense.