Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Nails game-winning kick Thursday
Aguayo connected on the game-winning field goal during Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the 49ers. He also made his other 36-yard field-goal attempt earlier in the contest.
Aguayo was the first kicker to take the field Thursday, one game after seeing his competition, Caleb Sturgis, take the only extra-point attempt available during Week 3 of the preseason. Aguayo's game-winning attempt is a telling sign as to which way the Chargers might be leaning in what has otherwise been an air-tight battle for the starting job. If Aguayo does wind up winning the job, the former second-round pick immediately becomes an intriguing fantasy option given the explosive nature of the Chargers offense.
More News
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Does not see field in Week 3•
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Making case to win kicking job•
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Perfect on four kicks in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Inks reserve deal with Chargers•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Cut from Panthers' practice squad•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Joins Carolina's practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...